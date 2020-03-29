22,344 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,810,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,143,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,240,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 187,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter.

LQD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,730,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,593,133. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $134.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

