24,452 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ESGD opened at $52.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

