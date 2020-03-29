$246.31 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $246.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $249.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $997.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.40 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.