$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $25.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506 in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply