$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $25.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506 in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.