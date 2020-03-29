$27.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post $27.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.37 billion and the highest is $27.62 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $26.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $114.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.96 billion to $114.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.10 billion to $120.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

HD stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

