2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Update

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,859,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 74,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 133,564 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

