$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE BJ opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

