$3.58 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share of $3.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.42 to $16.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $19.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $242.45 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average of $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,860,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

