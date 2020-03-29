$312.99 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce $312.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.80 million and the highest is $321.20 million. MarineMax reported sales of $303.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $9.20 on Friday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

