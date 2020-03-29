35,737 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,639,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.