36,043 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.49. 1,188,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,167. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

