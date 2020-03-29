37,792 Shares in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,417,973.

DDOG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 2,734,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -230.33. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

