$40.16 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $40.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.07 million to $40.27 million. Ooma posted sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $167.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.03 million to $168.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.17 million, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $186.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ooma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

