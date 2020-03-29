43,431 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,336,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 954,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 565,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 303,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

QAI stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

