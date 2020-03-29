45,003 Shares in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of XOMA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in XOMA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. XOMA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. On average, analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

