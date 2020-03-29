47,560 Shares in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 3.66% of JPMorgan Long/Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPLS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. JPMorgan Long/Short ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

