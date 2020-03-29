$477.99 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to announce sales of $477.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.90 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $513.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

