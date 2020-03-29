$49.30 Million in Sales Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will report sales of $49.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.39 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $44.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $196.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.60 million to $198.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.01 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $203.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RICK. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

