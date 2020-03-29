51,329 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$111.05 on Friday. 5,916,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,182. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

