54,307 Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QVAL opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

