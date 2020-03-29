5,701 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 479,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $158.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

