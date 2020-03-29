6,097 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Union Pacific stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

