$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post $61.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the highest is $61.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $294.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.91 million to $295.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.26 million, with estimates ranging from $322.26 million to $347.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

GKOS stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

