64,167 Shares in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Actuant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,080,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EPAC stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Actuant Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAC. G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.