66,756 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 23,533,781 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.