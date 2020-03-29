67,086 Shares in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after buying an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 251,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,200,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last three months. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 4,483,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

