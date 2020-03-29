$728.83 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report sales of $728.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.80 million and the highest is $749.86 million. SkyWest posted sales of $723.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

