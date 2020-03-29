78,240 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,654,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

