78,900 Shares in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.08% of InVitae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in InVitae by 27.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.07.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

