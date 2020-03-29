822,641 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 822,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after buying an additional 1,984,769 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,658,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 1,094,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after buying an additional 974,365 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 825,844 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,594,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $17.22. 2,787,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

