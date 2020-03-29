$904.95 Million in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report sales of $904.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.14 million and the lowest is $857.00 million. BEST reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEST opened at $5.14 on Friday. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.