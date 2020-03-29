9,082 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.77. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

