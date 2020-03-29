$92.52 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to post sales of $92.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $93.20 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $73.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $401.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.81 million to $405.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $487.62 million, with estimates ranging from $476.98 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

