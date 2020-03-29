9,272 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,066. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $200.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

