A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of A. O. Smith worth $59,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

NYSE AOS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.