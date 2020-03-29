ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,841,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

NYSE:ABM opened at $21.99 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in ABM Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ABM Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

