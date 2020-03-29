Abyss Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and $428,855.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.11 or 0.04915045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, CoinExchange, BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDEX, Indodax, ZBG, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.