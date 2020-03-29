Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,124,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 27th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $597,419. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,475,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.