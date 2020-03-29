Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 27th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

