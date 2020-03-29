Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $341,754.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, OKEx, CoinEgg and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $341,754.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

