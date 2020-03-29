Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,176,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 27th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

