Actinium Price Reaches $0.0089 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market cap of $172,502.23 and $2,178.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,323,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

