Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.62.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.