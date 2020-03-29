Adelphoi Hits One Day Volume of $170.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $136,157.25 and approximately $170.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.02541223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00195641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.