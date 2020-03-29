AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Huobi. In the last week, AdEx has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $4.82 million and $151,384.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02521303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00194692 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Gatecoin, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

