Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,971,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 27th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Shares of ADNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

