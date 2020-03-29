Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,856,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,584,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $305.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

