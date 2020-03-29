Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,453,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

