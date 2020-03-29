Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,453,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

