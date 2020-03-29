Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,410 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $16.11 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

